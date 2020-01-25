NewsX-Polstrat Delhi Elections 2020 Opinion Poll has predicted a comfortable victory for CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, while BJP and Congress' seat and vote graphs will improve this time. The people of the Capital were satisfied with govt.'s work in education, health; pollution, jobs, corruption sectors are still challenges.

The people of Delhi are all set to elect assembly representatives for the next 5 years. The polling would be held on February 8 and counting of votes would take place on February 11, said the Election Commission earlier this month. But before the big day of polling, India News-NewsX in association with the Polstrat tried to figure out what’s in the heart of people of Delhi and whom they are going to vote. In its opinion poll, India News-NewsX-Polstrat asked the citizens about a few hot topics that may impact, affect, and would be in the minds of voters before they exercise their right.

How was the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) performance in last 5 years? And in which areas CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government did a good job?

In answer to all the questions the people of Delhi showed a thumbs up and it seems like Aam Aadmi Party would pass the election test with flying colors. The opinion poll suggests that off 70-member Delhi Assemby, the AAP may win 53 to 56 seats. Which means that the party is likely to return to the power but its numbers would slip from 67 to somewhere around 53-56.

The Opposition in Delhi, BJP may better its performance winning 12 to 15 seats. Last time, they had won only 3 seats. While, the Congress is expected to win 2-4 seats.

Talking about the AAP government’s achievements then 28.57% people of Delhi lauded its work in Education. 18.82% people liked contribution in the Health sector, while 17.31% said AAP provided clean Drinking water.

Other important sectors which were examined and praised by the citizens were Jobs (0.56%), Economy growth (0.16%), Electricity (18.93%), Women safety 2.44%), Pollution Control (0.52%), Control over corruption (0.54%) and Public transport (2.30%).

All the 3 major parties- AAP, BJP, Congress- have fielded their candidates in all the constituencies to make the Delhi Elections an enthralling battle and win maximum number of seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App