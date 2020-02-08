NewsX-Polstrat Delhi exit poll has projected return of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power with 50-56 seats. The poll said the BJP may bag 10-14 seats, while the Congress is expected to win only 0-1 seat.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: The NewsX-Polstrat Delhi exit poll has projected a cakewalk for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. According to the exit poll data, AAP is likely to bag 50-56 seats, the BJP 10-14, the Congress 00-01 seat. It is clear that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would continue in office for the third time.

The NewsX-Polstrat Delhi exit poll projected 49% share for the AAP, 36% for the BJP and only 10% for the Congress. While others may secure 5% vote share, said the exit poll.

However, these are just exit poll figures and the actual results would be announced February 11 by the Election Commission of India.

Till 6 pm, the Capital witnessed 54.65 % voter turn out which is almost 12% less than 2015’s Delhi Assembly election.

Soon after the news agencies projected their exit poll data in favour of the ruling AAP, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said these all claims would be proved wrong on the result day. He said save this tweet and get prepared to blame the EVM.

POLL OF POLLS

The poll of polls has also predicted an easy victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections 2020.

Times Now-IPSOS exit poll- AAP: 47 | BJP: 23 | Congress: 0

ABP News-CVoter survey- AAP 49-63 | BJP: 5-19 | Congress: 0-4

Jan Ki Baat-AAP: 51-52% | BJP: 38-40% | Congress: 4-5% | Others: 5%

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App