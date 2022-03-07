The NewsX-Polstrat Exit Poll predicts BJP's return to power in UP. The Congress and BJP are in a tight race in Uttarakhand, whereas in Punjab, AAP is likely to emerge as the biggest party.

The NewsX-Polstrat Exit Poll shows that the BJP will win a majority in UP with 211-225 seats with a vote share of 40.1%. The SP-led coalition is expected to win 146-160 seats in the state with 34.9% votes. BSP is predicted to come in third with 14-24 seats with 14% votes, whereas Congress is expected to win just 4-6 seats in UP with 7.4% of the total votes.

In Goa, the BJP is seemingly falling short of 1-3 seats from gaining a majority in the state legislative assembly. BJP is predicted to win 17-19 seats in the state with a vote share of 36.6%. The exit poll shows that Congress is still the second most popular party in the state as the party is expected to win 11-13 seats with a 28.4% vote share. According to the exit poll, AAP is expected to win only 1-4 seats with 7.2% of the total votes.

In Uttarakhand, a hung assembly is looking like a possibility as Congress is expected to win 33-35 seats and the BJP is expected to win 31-33 seats in the state. As per the exit poll, both the main parties are struggling to win a clear-cut majority. The Congress party is expected to get 41.8% of the total votes whereas the BJP seems to be winning 39.9%. of the total votes. AAP is expected to win only 0-3 seats in Uttarakhand.

AAP is expected to emerge as the biggest party in Punjab with 56-61 seats and a 41.2% vote share. The ruling Congress is expected to win only 24-29 seats in the state with 23.2% of the total votes. SAD is seemingly getting 22-26 seats with a 22.5% vote share. The BJP coalition in the state will win only 1-6 seats, as per the exit poll.