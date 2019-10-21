BJP: Th BJP is all set to retain power in Maharashtra and Haryana, according to the polls of polls. Most of the exit polls released after 6:30 pm have predicted Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana retaining the power for the second consecutive term.

BJP: Most of the exit poll results for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, that were released after 6.30 pm after the polling in all booths in twin states came to an end, predicted a landslide victory for the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra and Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the Jat land. While some political analysts in Delhi, termed the exit poll results a mandate for Article 370, some others blamed the ongoing leadership crisis in the Congress for the party’s poor show.

In Haryana, If the exit poll predictions come true, Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West seat, is set to become the CM for the second consecutive term. Fadnavis turned out to cast his ballot in Nagpur and urged voters to take part in the festival of democracy. He along with his wife and mother cast his vote in Dharampeth area.

On the other side, Khattar will become the first BJP chief minister in Haryana to win back-to-back assembly elections. Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal and rode a bicycle to the polling booth to cast his vote in the morning. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family arrived on a tractor to cast their votes at a polling booth in Sirsa, Haryana on Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Chautala, who is contesting from Uchana Kalan in Jind district, was accompanied by his mother Naina Chautala and his wife Meghna.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Maharashtra and Haryana to turn out in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. The PM specially requested youngsters to come to cast their vote in large numbers.

Here is the poll of polls predictions of different media organizations:

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll

Maharashtra: BJP+ 194-203, Congress+ 79-84, others 6-10

Haryana: BJP 75-80, Congress 9-12, INLD 0-1, others 1-3

CNX exit poll

Maharashtra: BJP+ 213-233, Congress+ 39-53, others 16-20

Haryana: BJP 62-70, Congress 8-12, INLD 1-3, others 9-13

Jan Ki Batt exit poll

Maharashtra: BJP+ 216-130, Congress+ 50-59, others 8-12

Haryana: BJP 50-63, Congress 15-19, INLD 0-1, others 12-18

C-Voter exit poll

Maharashtra: BJP+ 2014, Congress+ 69, others 15

Haryana: BJP 71, Congress 8, INLD 0, others 10

IPSOS exit poll

Maharashtra: BJP+ 243, Congress 39+ , others 6

Haryana: BJP 75, Congress 10, INLD 0, Others 5

