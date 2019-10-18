NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll: The Congress-NCP alliance has failed to impress Marathis who are going to elect 288-member house on Monday, October 21. The coalition could win 85-105 seats while BJP could emerge as the single largest party with 130-140 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition is set to form the government, the NewsX Polstrat survey found.

NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll: Maharashtra state elections are scheduled to be conducted on October 21, Monday, with the BJP set to emerge as the single largest party. It may not be able to get the magic figures of 145 but since it is in coalition with the Shiv Sena, it will easily form the government. The BJP could get 130-140 seats while its colation partner Shiv Sena could win 50-60, NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll said.

Earlier, Congress-NCP alliance released its manifesto and promised Rs 5,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth. It also proposed farmer-centric policies. However, their promises have failed to catch the pulse of Marathis as Congress could get only 45-55 seats and NCP 40-50 in the 288-member assembly. Others could win 10-20 assembly segments, the survey found.

In the survey, the respondents were asked on the popular poll contender in the state, more than 48 per cent answered Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 12.6 supported Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray, 9.7 per cent favoured Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll finds Manohar Lal Khattar a popular contender, BJP set to retain power in Haryana

Of being asked on the performance of Fadnavis-led government, more than 48.3 per cent rated it good, 23.3 per cent stated poor, 15.5 per cent replied very good and 11.7 per cent marked excellent.

When the respondents were asked what was the biggest poll issue in Maharashtra, nearly 20 per cent mentioned water management, 9.2 per cent answered Maratha reservation, 9.2 stated Ram Mandir, 7.3 said dilution of Article 370 and 35.7 per cent responded other option.

In Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has not declined despite Congress’ criticism in poll rallies. The NewsX Polstrat survey found that 78.2 per cent people believed PM Modi was their popular national leader, 7.8 per cent favoured Rahul Gandhi, 5.1 supported Priyanka Gandhi and nearly 2 per cent stated West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Replying to the question on bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and dilution of Article 370, a majority of 83 per cent respondents supported the Centre’s move, 10.7 per cent opposed it and 6.3 per cent stated did not know.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App