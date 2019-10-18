NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll: Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to retain the chief ministerial post in the upcoming Haryana elections, NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll survey found. It said that the ruling BJP would also form the government for the second consecutive time in the state.

NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll: Haryana is all set to vote for a new assembly on Monday, October 21, with the ruling BJP and Congress competing for the 90-member legislature. Both parties have released their poll manifestos with the BJP proposing to double farmers’ income while the Congress has promised loan waiver besides other promises. However, the opposition Congress has failed to sense the pulse of the people as the grand old party will again fail to form the government as it would get just 15-20 seats, according to the NewsX Polstrat Opinion Poll.

The NewsX Polstrat survey said the BJP would not only retain power but would get more seats than it did in the 2014 elections. The BJP could get 65-70 seats, the INLD splinter Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) 4-9, the INLD 0-2, BSP 0-1 and others 0-2, the survey found. The saffron party had won 47 seats in the last assembly election.

When NewsX Polstrat survey asked respondents on the popular contender in Haryana, 46.7 per cent answered Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, 23.5 per cent stated former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 18.1 per cent favoured JJP’s Dushyant Chautala.

On being asked what was the biggest poll issue in Haryana, 49 per cent respondents replied unemployment, 2.8 per cent voters said Ram Mandir and more than 15 per cent people chose not to answer.

The survey has found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain the undisputed leader in the country. When respondents were asked who was their popular leader, nearly 89 per cent answered PM Modi, only 6.8 favoured Rahul Gandhi and 5.8 supported Priyanka Gandhi. In the survey, 64.5 per cent said the Congress was suffering a leadership crisis and 26.6 per cent did not think so.

One of the questions in the NewsX Polstrat survey was if Haryanvi voters supported the Centre’s move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Nearly 89 per cent respondents said yes while 11.8 answered no.

