NewsX Polstrat poll: Despite NYAY, survey says people believe PM Modi will deliver promises: 55.70 per cent respondents said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the better PM to help the poor. Nearly 23.60 polled for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. More than 55 per cent people believed PM Modi has the credibility in delivering poll promises while 23.20 polled for Gandhi. Over 44 per cent people said recent minimum income scheme announced by Gandhi would not help Congress.

NewsX Polstrat poll: Despite NYAY, survey says people believe PM Modi will deliver promises: The campaign for the 2019 general elections is underway and the battle for the Prime Ministerial post has begun. The incumbent PM Narendra Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi parliamentary seat while his rival Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest again from Amethi. Both the BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaign across the country. In order to keep BJP at bay and gain votes, Congress president recently announced Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) minimum income support scheme for the poor people of the country. However, it seems Gandhi’s promise has failed to attract a large number of voters as revealed by the NewsX Polstrat snap poll.

The NewsX Polstrat asked respondents whether Rahul Gandhi’s promise to give Rs 72,000 per year as minimum income to the poor would help Congress win. A total of 44.40 per cent people categorically said that the NYAY would not help the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Nearly 30 per cent people believed that the minimum income support scheme would certainly help a lot to Congress. A percentage of 15.40 people said that the scheme would help a little to the Congress. While 10.30 per cent of those surveyed did not answer the question. Last week, Gandhi announced that nearly 25 crore poor people in the country would be given financial support of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power.

When the people were asked who would be better PM to help the poor. A majority of 57.70 per cent of respondents answered PM Modi would be such PM. Over 23 per cent favoured Rahul Gandhi, 2.70 per cent said Priyanka Gandhi, 1.40 per cent polled for Akhilesh Yadav, 2.60 per cent picked Mamata Banerjee and 4.80 per cent chose Arvind Kejriwal.

When it comes to the question of delivering poll promises, again a majority of 55.90 per cent respondents said that Narendra Modi has more credibility in delivering election promises. More than 23 per cent favoured Rahul Gandhi, 3.50 per cent people polled for Priyanka Gandhi, 1.70 per cent picked Akhilesh Yadav, 1.00 per cent favoured Mamata Banerjee and 4.50 per cent voted for Arvind Kejriwal.

Of being asked whether Smriti Irani would defeat Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. In answer, 32.40 per cent people believed Irani cannot defeat Congress president while 29.20 per cent said that she would definitely win from Amethi. More than 9 per cent of people answered yes, somewhat likely and 6.20 per cent replied somewhat unlikely. Nearly 23 per cent of respondents said cannot say or do not know.

The NewsX Polstrat also asked respondents which is the poll issue for them. For 19.20 per cent people, the poll issue is a war on Pakistan sponsored terrorism, 17.60 said corruption-free image, 16.40 per cent polled for national security, 11.80 per cent wanted income guarantee and 3.50 per cent answered demonetization. Despite Congress’ uproar over Rafale deal, the people have maintained that it is no longer issue for them. Only 0.30 per cent people say Rafale is the poll issue for them.

