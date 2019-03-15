The lowest in the tally was secured by HD Kumaraswamy who had just 0.44 % people support while MK Stalin securED the least number of votes as the DMK chief managed only 0.11% votes. The first runner-up who has managed 16.54% people support is former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav while the winner, which is Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has scored almost double than Akhilesh by fetching 27.04% votes, maximum among other non-Congress, non-BJP faces

NewsX Polstrat snap poll: Ever since the inception of coalition culture in the Indian political narrative, the culture of the dominant party has taken a back seat. For many years it was the Congress party which was leading, then came the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, later Bharatiya Janata Party. These two parties, also known as mainstream parties have been dominating the Indian political scenario for a long time. But, with the inception of alliance culture in the late 80s, the culture of ally partners also came into notice, hence the relevance of regional parties as well as players also took centre stage.

The NewsX Polstrat snap poll ahead of the 2019 polls says a lot about the influence of these regional players. Among the most popular non-Congress, non-BJP face from South was Tamil Nadu chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who secured 7.17% votes. Another 7 percentile is Kolkata chief minister Mamata Banerjee who got slightly higher votes i.e. 7.45% votes, followed by BSP chief Mayawati who managed 8.81% popularity votes. The lowest in the tally was secured by HD Kumaraswamy who had just 0.44 % people support while MK Stalin secured the least number of votes as the DMK chief managed only 0.11% votes.

Now comes top scorers from the survey. Among the top scorers are three contenders, the third spot goes to none of these options, which somewhere shows people’s faith in mainstream parties, as it had 12.03% votes of people. Now remains the top two spots, the first runner-up who has managed 16.54% people support is former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav while the winner, which is Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has scored almost double than Akhilesh by fetching 27.04% votes.

Another category saying don’t know/ can’t say had 20.41% people who were certainly unsure if the given faces were deserving enough to be called popular.

