NewsX Polstrat snap poll: Narendra Modi will be the best Prime Minister for India's national security, war on terror and economy, NewsX-Polstrat snap poll has said. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is at No. 3 in the survey.

NewsX Polstrat snap poll: Narendra Modi will be the best Prime Minister for India’s national security, war on terror and economy, NewsX-Polstrat snap poll has said. More than 75 per cent of the people who participated in the survey feel that Narendra Modi will be the best Prime Minister for India’s national security and war on terror, but when it comes to his suitability for country’s economy, he is preferred by 71.17 per cent. He is followed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who lagged behind by a huge margin in the survey. Just 8.23 people expressed their interest in Rahul Gandhi’s ability as PM for India’ national security and war on terror.

The Congress president has been rated marginally well for India’s economy as he is preferred by 13.48 per cent respondents. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is at No. 3 in the survey.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati failed to perform well in the survey. The survey established a clear point that Narendra Modi has successfully convinced voters that he is the best choice when it comes to national security and war on terror.

Earlier this month before the Election Commission announced Lok Sabha poll dates, the Prime Minister in almost his all public appearances mentioned the issue of national security while referring to Balakot air strike by Indian Air Force. On the economic front, the BJP has maintained that demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) were bold steps by the current government over its last 5 years.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More