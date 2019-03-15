The poll was conducted by NewsX in a bid to show the real picture of Priyanka Gandhi on his entry to active politics. As 37.88 per cent people polled that Priyanka Gandhi cannot be a game-changer for Congress in the upcoming Lok sabha polls 2019, while 21.80 per cent people said she can be a leading figure in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into active mainstream politics have raised many questions whether the tall beautiful lady can powerful to rescue the sinking boat of Congress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s pictures of him roaming in big cars might be talked about again. The land scam and FIRs, in which severe allegations have been made against Vadra, will be brought up again. Apart from this, Priyanka will also face questions on Vadra’s businesses.

However 21.80 per cent people polled that she can be a leading figure for Congress to rescue it from drowning. The active record of Priyanka as she doesn’t have any criminal records or any allegation regarding corruption and others.

28.38 percent polled that she may be take congress to another level to win the upcoming elections 2019. As the Congress incharge for Uttar Pardesh, largest Indian state taht sends 80 MPs to parliament. She may be helpful to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s efforts in winning over young voters and the brother-sister combine will be a game changer for the party in the Lok Sabha polls 2019 as the country needs a young team.

11.93 percent polled for ignorance according to them for the general Secretary Priyanka Vadra as she is not a known figure in the Congress. She has zero experience in electoral politics, is something that will give ammunition to her opponents.

