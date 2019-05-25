NewsX The Sunday Guardian organise health conclave Kidney for Life on May 28: The conclave will have an open Q&A session for the audience consisting of CKD patients, transplant cases and donors with the Senior Nephrologists on the subject.

NewsX and The Sunday Guardian will organise a health conclave – Kidney for Life – at India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The event will begin at 9:00 am and conclude at 5:00 pm. Doctors, government and NGOs are expected to attend the event on the public interface on renal care and transplant. The conference will be attended by well-known nephrologists of the country, the policy makers, UN agencies and WHO and others for creating the required awareness through the Kidney for Life forum.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are currently the leading cause of preventable death and disability worldwide, especially in the South-East Asia region. As the origins of NCDs lie outside the health arena, tackling NCDs requires multi-level co-operation cutting across several sectors. The conclave will be attended by urologists, transplant experts, NGO’s, Kidney forums, policymakers, delegates from Embassies and High Commissions, UN agencies, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The purpose of the meeting is to provide a forum to share best practices from within the region and around the world and to discuss multi-sectoral policies for enabling the environment for reducing the burden of NCDs.

The doctors who are attending the event are – Dr.Naresh Trehan- Chairman, Medanta the Medicity-proposed; Dr.D.S. Rana, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Dr. Vijay Kher, Medanta the Medicity; Dr.Sandeep Guleria (Indraprashtha Apollo)- (President, Indian Society of Organ Transplant); Dr.Sunil Prakash (BL Kapoor); Dr. Yasir S.Rizwi (Dharamshila Narayana); Dr. Pranaw Kumar Jha (Medanta the Medicity); Dr. Dinesh Khullar (Max Saket); Dr.Harsh Jauhari (Sir Ganga Ram Hospital); Dr.R.V.Asokan (Hony.Secretary General, Indian Medical Association) and many more.

The conclave will also have an open Q&A session for the audience consisting of CKD patients, transplant cases and donors with the Senior Nephrologists on the subject.

The forum will provide a unique opportunity to connect one-to-one with who’s who of Indian Healthcare Sector and the policymakers.

