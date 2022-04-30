The channel received accolades for five of its flagship programs featuring some of the most extensively researched content in Indian media.

As recognition for its efforts to raise the level of broadcast journalism in India, NewsX has been awarded big at the prestigious exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards 2021 with the channel bagging 10 awards across different categories. The channel received accolades for five of its flagship programs featuring some of the most extensively researched content in Indian media.

‘Policy & Politics’ by Tarun Nangia topped in the ‘Best Business Programme – English’ category. The segment features a comprehensive analysis of the policies that shape the political and business scenarios of the nation.

Another programme by Tarun Nangia – ‘Legally Speaking’ has been awarded the best in the ‘Best Late Prime Time Show’ category. The segment brings forth the opinions of the best legal minds in the country to enlighten viewers about the various aspects of the Indian judicial system.

‘Medically Speaking’ by Meenakshi Upreti has been honoured for its in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The segment has clinched the ‘Best In-depth Series’ award at the eNBA 2021.

The channel also stood tall at the podium in the ‘Best Coverage of Entertainment – English’ category with its ‘Influencer-A List’ series winning the category for recognising the talent that is changing the social media landscape with their unique content.

Meanwhile, Uday Pratap Singh won the award for the ‘Best Anchor – English’ category and Siddharth Rege won in the ‘Best News Producer – English’ category.

The eNBA 2021 jury also took note of the channel’s contribution in highlighting the success stories of Indian professionals, business persons and community leaders in foreign countries and awarded NewsX’s ‘VaKu’ series with the ‘Best Show Identity – English’ award.

NewsX also beat other news channels to victory in the ‘Best International Programme – English’ category for its comprehensive coverage of the Afghan crisis under its ‘Hear the Afghans’ campaign.

The channel has been conferred a special award by the ENBA panel for ensuring the safety of journalists and media workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, NewsX also dominated the ‘Best Campaign for Social Cause – English’ category for its show ‘Second Wave Superheroes’, which recognised the endless sacrifice of the relentless heroes of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.