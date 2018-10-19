NewsX #WomenOfSteel summit, an initiative to honour women achiever’s across various professional spectrum including sports, entertainment, arts, was held in New Delhi today. The summit was graced by renowned women professionals, actresses, artists, politicians who have marked their presence in their respective fields. Union Minister Smriti Irani also honoured women who have followed their dreams and achieved them.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Bollywood actresses Chitrangada Singh, Diana Penty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Actor and Style influencer Sejal Kumar; Lawyer and Artist Bahaar Rohatgi, Komal Pandey, Fashion Influencer; Jaya Jaitley, Politician and Author; Sharmistha Mukhekrjee, Congress spokesperson; Swati Maliwal, DCW Chief; Rohini Iyer, Founder, Raindrop Media; Talish Ray, Lawyer & Founder, Girls Gotta Know India; Sherry Shroff, Lifestyle Influencer; Bahaar Rohatgi, Lawyer & Artist; Rani Rampal, Indian Women’s Hockey Captain; Deepa Malik, 1st Indian Paralympic Silver Medalist, Shweta, Asian Games Gold Medalist, shooting graced the occasion and spoke on women issues while recalling experiences from their own journey.

Speaking about women empowerment, Chitrangada said that Indian women are very strong and they all are women of steel as every single day is tough for an Indian woman. She also added that Indian women are prone to feel guilty very quickly.

Putting her thoughts out on the #MeToo movement which is gaining momentum in India and every day new cases are coming forward, Chitrangada Singh said that it is one of the best thing which has lately happened to our society.

Cocktail actress Diana Penty also spoke on the #MeToo movement and said that she was happy and proud that this thing has taken place. She also said that it takes a lot of courage of be women of steel. Diana Penty added that she was a geek, studious in school and took her studies very seriously.

Bollywood’s Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh said that one should take a stand against the wrong things and added that she was flattered that people thing her as a role model.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was the chief guest of the event, women who take stand against the wrong are women made of gold and not steel. She said the problem with women is that they get advices every day. Smriti Irani added that every women should get equal opportunities.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also honoured women achievers who have followed their dreams and made a mark in their respective fields against all the odds of the society.

One of the objectives of the summit was to honour and award women professionals who could be the potential leaders of tomorrow, so that it can give a boost their talent and efforts which they have carved out after a lot of hard work.

NewsX #WomenOfSteel is an attempt by the iTV network to highlight and showcase the best and brightest of India’s women.

