#NewsXResourceDeck In the last few weeks, a steep surge in Covid-19 infections and shortage of vital medical resources sent tremors to the Indian healthcare system. With the situation getting grimmer, NewsX is on a mission to avoid creating panic and help the ones in need. Read below to find out how one can reach out to NewsX to amplify SOS calls.

Amid panic calls, NewsX has decided to amplify Covid-19 SOS appeals for people who might be in need. The situation is alarming but even in the tensest of situations, one must not lose their cool and act pragmatically. If you come across any sort of Covid-related emergency, kindly report that to NewsX.

Instead of creating panic and chaos around what seems inevitable, NewsX has chosen to practically help people by reflecting their appeals on TV during LIVE shows. Additionally, as a leading national news channel, NewsX is re-sharing the posts of people with Covid-related requirements on social media to bring them to the notice of concerned authorities.

How can one reach out to NewsX?

If one has an appeal to make, NewsX will amplify it. Send in appeals using below mentioned ways: