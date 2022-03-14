As the politics over the Kashmiri Pandit exodus rages on after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files, the real issue at hand, i.e the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is being brushed under the carpet. The government has taken several steps to help the Kashmiri Pandits but a lot more needs to be done. Be it in terms of jobs, accommodation or political representation, the young Kashmiri Hindus demand change.

To ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, a specific law must be created for their safety and security. The exiled Kashmiri Pandits must be allowed to elect their representations to Lok Sabha and J&K assembly. It must be ensured that there are atleast 5 nominated seats for Kashmiri Pandits in new J&K assembly.

Confidence building activities must also take place between different religious groups. There should be appeals by religious leaders to ensure peace in the valley. A Kashmiri pandits genocide bill must also be passed in the parliament to punish the perpetrators of 1990s exodus. There must also be a crackdown on Pakistan-backed terrorism, which is deep-seated in the valley since 1947. Lastly, perpetrators like Yasin Malik must be punished who perpetrated hate crimes against the Kashmiri Pandit community.

There are a total of 39,782 registered Hindu migrant families. Of which, 3,841 Kashmiri Pandit youth have moved back to the valley, 26,684 Kashmiri migrant youth have applied for jobs in J&K in 2021, 1997 Kashmiri migrant youth who have got selected for government jobs in April 2021 and approximate 900 Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra Hindu families in Kashmir.