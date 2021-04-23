A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said there is "almost a national emergency" and asked the Centre to send a "national roadmap" to deal with it. Taking care of a pressing problem, NewsX has come up with a number of steps that the Indian government should include in their strategic plan to combat the shortage of oxygen and vaccines.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of some of the most serious challenges surrounding Covid-19 administration on Thursday, including the availability of oxygen and critical medicines, as well as the announcement of lockdowns. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said there is “almost a national emergency” and asked the Centre to send a “national roadmap” to deal with it.

The three-judge Bench, which also included Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said, “We want to point out four concerns — provision of oxygen, supply of necessary vaccines, system and manner of vaccine, and declaration of lockdown,” additionally they expect the Central government to present to the Court a national strategy for dealing with the above facilities and supplies during (the) pandemic.

Taking care of a pressing problem, NewsX has come up with a number of steps that the Indian government should include in their strategic plan to combat the shortage of oxygen and vaccines. The following measures are suggested:

Central paramilitary escort for Oxygen convoys and trucks visiting Delhi

Central paramilitary escort for Oxygen convoys and trucks visiting Delhi Permit senior central IAS officials to directly track any Oxygen truck on the way to Delhi before delivery and repeat.

Permit senior central IAS officials to directly track any Oxygen truck on the way to Delhi before delivery and repeat. Both drivers in all trucks must have their GPS monitored.

Both drivers in all trucks must have their GPS monitored. Idle aircraft should be donated to airlift Oxygen cylinders by airlines.

Idle aircraft should be donated to airlift Oxygen cylinders by airlines. We have provided vaccines to neighbouring countries; now it’s time to airlift Oxygen from them.

Airlift 1000 Oxygen cylinders from Singapore, UAE, Malaysia and South Korea.

Rope in Delhi industrial units who have small Oxygen plants in Mayapuri, Okhla & Noida.

Now that Maharastra is stabilizing, Railways need to transfer Oxygen trains to Delhi.

Now that Maharastra is stabilizing, Railways need to transfer Oxygen trains to Delhi. SC should create a 24-hour Oxygen relief monitoring committee under its direct supervision.

Solicit, people, chemist & NGOs to donate Oxygen cylinders.

To get in Oxygen, IAF should use transport aircraft.

MEA should ask missions to purchase Oxygen concentrators anywhere they are available and organise airlift.

Army trucks should be used to coordinate cylinder deliveries.

LG’s office and CM publish an hourly report on Oxygen supplies before the crisis is over.

India reported 3.3 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths in a single day, marking yet another tragic milestone. In the meantime, the total number of active cases crossed the 24-lac mark.