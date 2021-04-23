The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of some of the most serious challenges surrounding Covid-19 administration on Thursday, including the availability of oxygen and critical medicines, as well as the announcement of lockdowns. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said there is “almost a national emergency” and asked the Centre to send a “national roadmap” to deal with it.
The three-judge Bench, which also included Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said, “We want to point out four concerns — provision of oxygen, supply of necessary vaccines, system and manner of vaccine, and declaration of lockdown,” additionally they expect the Central government to present to the Court a national strategy for dealing with the above facilities and supplies during (the) pandemic.
Taking care of a pressing problem, NewsX has come up with a number of steps that the Indian government should include in their strategic plan to combat the shortage of oxygen and vaccines. The following measures are suggested:
- Central paramilitary escort for Oxygen convoys and trucks visiting Delhi
- Permit senior central IAS officials to directly track any Oxygen truck on the way to Delhi before delivery and repeat.
- Both drivers in all trucks must have their GPS monitored.
- Idle aircraft should be donated to airlift Oxygen cylinders by airlines.
- We have provided vaccines to neighbouring countries; now it’s time to airlift Oxygen from them.
- Airlift 1000 Oxygen cylinders from Singapore, UAE, Malaysia and South Korea.
- Rope in Delhi industrial units who have small Oxygen plants in Mayapuri, Okhla & Noida.
- Now that Maharastra is stabilizing, Railways need to transfer Oxygen trains to Delhi.
- SC should create a 24-hour Oxygen relief monitoring committee under its direct supervision.
- Solicit, people, chemist & NGOs to donate Oxygen cylinders.
- To get in Oxygen, IAF should use transport aircraft.
- MEA should ask missions to purchase Oxygen concentrators anywhere they are available and organise airlift.
- Army trucks should be used to coordinate cylinder deliveries.
- LG’s office and CM publish an hourly report on Oxygen supplies before the crisis is over.
India reported 3.3 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths in a single day, marking yet another tragic milestone. In the meantime, the total number of active cases crossed the 24-lac mark.