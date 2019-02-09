NGO Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change wants Election Commission to frame rules for ads on social media: Due to the dissemination of false content and rumors on WhatsApp, cases of mob lynchings were apparently reported in the country. After these incidents, the largest messaging app restricted its users to forward content to many people at a time.

NGO Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) on Saturday issued a legal notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked the poll body to frame rules for social media platforms ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. The NGO said if the poll body fails to verify the advertisements related to elections on WhatsApp and Facebook, it won't hesitate to knock the doors of the court.

Earlier, according to a media reports, WhatsApp had levelled allegations against political parties of the country that they are abusing the platform to score political brownie points and warned them not to do so.

The messaging app did not divulge details about the political parties who misused the platform.

Carl Woog, Head of Communications, WhatsApp, clarified that they will not allow any political party to misuse the platform and those doing so will be barred from using the service.

Due to the dissemination of false content and rumors on WhatsApp, cases of mob lynchings were reported in the country. After these violent incidents, the largest messaging app restricted its users to forward content to many people at a time.

Last year, the report said that the Information Technology ministry met with officials of Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter and discussed the future change in the IT rules of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the poll dates in the country are yet to be announced. It is believed that elections will be held in March-April this year.

