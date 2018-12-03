NGT imposes fine of Rs 25 crore on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt for failing to curb air pollution: The said amount will be deducted from the salary of Delhi government officials and people who are polluting the environment. If the Delhi government fails to pay the fine, it'll have to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore per month.

NGT imposes fine of Rs 25 crore on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt for failing to curb air pollution: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for failing to curb the problem of pollution in the capital city. The said amount will be deducted from the salary of Delhi government officials and people who are polluting the environment. If the Delhi government fails to pay the fine, it’ll have to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore per month.

Delhi air quality hit a new low after Diwali, which left hazardous pollution behind it. The Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar, area around US embassy at RK Puram reached ‘hazardous’ level. The Delhi government installed air purifiers at several places in the city to curb pollution, but failed. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the major pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 touched Hazardous level in Lodhi Road area, Anand Vihar, Chanakyapuri and area around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The air quality further worsened due to bad weather conditions and stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

