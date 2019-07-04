National Health Mission, Bihar has issued notification for the recruitment of Community Health Officers. The last date of submission of application is July 4, 2019.

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2019: State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the application for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO’S). Candidates interested to apply for the post should enroll for six-months Certificate Course in Community Health either in Ayurveda or Nursing. After the completion of the course, candidates will be posted at Health & Welfare Centres (H&WC’s) as Community Health Officers (CHO’S).

Fresh Ayurvedic Doctor or GNM or B.Sc Nursing candidates can apply online through State Health Society NHM Bihar official website. NHM Bihar CHO Online Applications started from June 20, 2019. and the last date for submission of application is today, July 4, 2019.

NHM Bihar will conduct an online based exam for the eligible candidates. The candidates have to score at least 30% in order to qualify the NHM Bihar Health Officer Exam.

NHM six-months certificate course in Community Health is part of an initiative under the National Health Mission to strengthen Sub-Centers as Health & Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programs and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application – June 20, 2019

Closing Date of Application – July 4, 2019

NHM Bihar Vacancy Details:

Certificate in Community Health for Ayurveda Practitioner – 400Posts

Certificate in Community Health for Nurses – 200 Posts

Salary:

Rs 25000/- per month and up to a sum of Rs 15000/- subjected as incentive measured against indicators subject to the approval of National Health Mission.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Community Health Officer Posts:

Educational Qualifications:

Certificate in Community Health for Ayurveda Practitioner

Fresh Ayurvedic Doctors or Working contractual Ayurvedic Doctor under NHM/ Govt. of Bihar or working Regular Ayurvedic Doctor under Govt. of Bihar.

Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from recognized university/ Institution and candidates should have Permanent registration in State Council of Ayurvedic and Unani Medicine, Bihar.

Certificate in Community Health for Nurses

Fresh GNM/ B.Sc Nursing or Working contractual Staff Nurse/ GNM under NHM/ Govt. of Bihar or working Regular Staff Nurse GNM under Govt. of Bihar.

Age Limit – 21 to 42 years

