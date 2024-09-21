NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

The Commission has also issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday took suo motu cognizance of the death of a chartered accountant girl from Kerala in Pune reportedly due to excessive workload in her company.

The Commission has also issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The Commission has also called businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 26-year-old chartered accountant girl from Kerala died in Pune, Maharashtra, on 20th July 2024, allegedly, due to excessive workload in the Ernst & Young that she joined four months back,” as per an official press release.

The mother of the young professional had written a letter to the employer claiming that long hours of work had taken a heavy toll on her daughter’s physical, emotional and mental health, a charge denied by the company. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment is investigating the matter.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise serious issues regarding challenges faced young citizens at work, suffering from mental stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep, adversely affecting their physical and mental health while chasing impractical targets and timelines resulting in grave violations of their human rights. It is the prime duty of every employer to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to its employees. They must ensure that everyone working with them is treated with dignity and fairness.

“The Commission has further emphasised that businesses should take accountability for human rights issues and regularly update and revise their work and employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards. The painful death of the young employee in the instant case has indicated that there is an immediate need to take steps by all the stakeholders in this regard to stop such incidents in the country,” as per the statement.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, calling for a detailed report in the matter. The Commission would also like to know the outcome of the investigation, reportedly, being conducted in the instant matter relating to the death of the young employee. Apart from this, the Commission would also like to know the steps being taken and proposed to be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. The response is expected within four weeks.

“According to the media report, carried on September 18, 2024, the mother of the deceased girl has claimed that her daughter’s death is reflective of the larger work culture, which glorifies hard work but at the cost of health. She has reportedly stated, that how can a company that speaks of values and human rights fail even to show up for the funeral of one of its own employees,” the statement said.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)