NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary Regarding Rescue of Child Labourers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on July 5, that 23 child labourers were rescued in the Saraswati Vihar area of North-West District, Delhi.

According to an official release, the children including nine girls and 14 boys were brought to Delhi from nearby states and were working in various factories.

“The Commission has observed the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the rights of the children. The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 as amended in 2016 prohibits the employment of children under the age of 14 years in any capacity including domestic help,” the release said.

“The Act also makes it a criminal offence to employ a child as a worker/ labourer. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to submit a detailed report in the matter within two weeks,” it added.

The Commission also directed the District Magistrate (DM), North West Delhi to submit a report indicating the action taken as per provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, steps taken for their rehabilitation and reunion with their respective families as well as to continue their education.

“The DM, North West Delhi is also expected to inform regarding legal action taken if any child labourer was being kept under bondage,” the release said.

Earlier also, the Commission came across such complaints/ news reports alleging violation of the Labour Laws by the owners of the factories running in various parts of the National Capital.

Given this, the Commission has also sought to know about the action taken against such delinquent employers. A survey of the NCT of the Delhi area is required to be conducted to know if there are more industrial units where the children are being engaged as labourers and what action has been taken against them.