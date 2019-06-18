The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice and sought report from the centre and state governments over an increasing death toll in Bihar. The commission has asked for a response within 4 weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Bihar state government and union health ministry over an increasing number of children’s death in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). More than 100 children have succumbed to the ailment, creating a panic across the state.

NHRC in its notice has sought a status report on effective implementation of the virus eradication programme. The NHRC in its statement said that in notice sent to the union secretary of ministry of health and the chief secretary of Bihar, the commission has asked for a detailed report with the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis and other proactive steps being taken to deal with the current crisis in the state. The response to the notice is to be given in the next 4 weeks.

The commission has also asked for information regarding the children who are currently hospitalised, their current condition and the treatment being provided to them. The commission wants to know what measures have been taken to rehabilitate and relieve the aggrieved families. The commission has made an observation that the death toll in large numbers indicates the inefficiency in the implementation of the virus eradication and lack of adequate awareness programmes among people.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has issued directions to immediately send a high-level team to Bihar for taking cognisance on the matter. He has sent a high-level team to Muzaffarpur to undertake groundwork, look for factors and to set up a multi-disciplinary research centre.

