In connection with a terror funding case, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Syed Shakeel Yousuf, son of wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin after a raid at Srinagar’s Rambagh area. Shakeel, who is a laboratory technician at a prestigious government hospital by profession, is accused of receiving money from his wanted father.

The terror funding case was registered by NIA back in 2011 and is related to transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through illegal channels via Delhi. As per reports, NIA has evidence to believe that money was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against 10 people including Syed Salahuddin in the April 2011 case. In the charge sheet, NIA alleged that Shakeel received funds through from a US-based wire company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case.

Shakeel is believed by the NIA to be one of the several Indian contacts” of Bhat, who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes, said an official.

So far apart from this case, NIA has filed 2 charge sheets against six people including G M Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All four are in judicial custody.

2 other people identified as Mohammed Maqbool Pandit and Bhat, are also named in the charge sheet but they are absconding as of now.

The NIA has registered two others cases related to terror funding, one in November 2011 and the other in May 2018. Syed Salahuddin was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State.

