The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, the agency said on Wednesday. The terrorist, whose name has not been revealed yet, is understood to be a close associate of the four JMB terrorists arrested from West Bengal in July this year, said sources.

The NIA sleuths arrested the terrorist on Tuesday. It is suspected that the terrorist may have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) and was setting up terror modules in West Bengal, as per sources. A number of JMB operatives, including Indians, were arrested in West Bengal in the past few years.



The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019.