In a major crackdown on the separatist leaders and groups operating in the valley, the NIA has made its lens closer on the property assets and the foreign funding acquired by these leaders and groups.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the properties of J&K separatist leader Asiya Andrabi and her organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat’s property under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The leader and her orgnasition are accused for pushing terror activities and indulging in unlawful activities in the valley.

The order approving the property’s attachment said that the premises was being used to give boost and further the terror agenda, and represents an act of terrorism. The NIA letter read that the investigating officer has a reason to believe that property specified in the schedule was being used for promoting the terror activities.

The NIA confirmed that during the interrogation, Asiya Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign agencies, and for that her organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat had been organising protests by mobilising Muslim women in the Valley. She was also confronted with evidence about the foreign funding of educational expenses of her son studying in Malaysia since 2011.

Although her family for the time being is allowed to live in the house but she cannot sell the property till entire investigation concludes. Hence, she will be in sharp vigilance of the investigative agencies. Earlier in March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also attached properties of another Kashmiri separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar for alleged involvement in terror funding.

