The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an ongoing probe, has found that one of the Haryana’s mosque located in Palwal district was built from the fund collected by a terrorist organisation in Pakistan. As per reports, the mosque in Haryana has been built with funds from terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is said to be led by the Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed. After the sensational revelations, emerged, the NIA raided the Khulafa-e-Rashideen masjid at Uttawar village in Palwal District in Haryana. The following checks were conducted a few weeks back on October 2.

Following the raids at the Haryana mosque, the investigative team of NIA nabbed three accused who were later identified as Salman, Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani. Apart from the three, the reports suggest that the NIA has also arrested the Imam — Mohammed Salman — from the national capital over charges of terror funding. Post the arrest of the suspected accused, the NIA is conducting searches at the mosque premises.

Reports suggest that NIA is also checking the bank accounts of the arrested accused. The NIA is also likely to go through the donation books and records in order to establish the alleged link between the Haryana masjid and the LeT.

A mosque in #Haryana's Palwal was built with funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba. Imam of the mosque, Mohd Salman, had received Rs 70 Lakh from a Dubai based Pakistani citizen Kamran. It is believed that Kamran is working for LeT&provides fund for terrorist activities in India: NIA spox — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

Commenting on the matter, an NIA official said that the Imam of the Masjid came in touch of the LeT terrorists while he was in Dubai. The preliminary investigation stated that he had been receiving funds from the Lahore-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF). The following organisation reportedly belongs to Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

