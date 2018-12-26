The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday arrested 5 people in connection with a new ISIS module named Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam from Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after the investigation agency carried out raids at 16 locations across the national capital and Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing probe against the ISIS-affiliated module Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday arrested 5 people in connection with a new ISIS module named Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam from western Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after the investigation agency carried out raids at 16 locations across the national capital and Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing probe against the ISIS-affiliated module Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam.

According to reports, one person was arrested from a madrasa in Amroha, while four others were arrested from other places. Apart from the arrests, police have confirmed recovery of explosive material from different places. Among those arrested is a maulvi from a masjid (Amroha) and a 3rd-year civil engineering student.

NIA: Conducting searches at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' pic.twitter.com/FAFvzwwzMf — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018

Visuals from Amroha where NIA is conducting searches in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. Searches are underway at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aCp03AYRr6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2018

The Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam is the same module that was allegedly involved in Ujjain-Bhopal train blast on March 7, 2017. Investigations had revealed that 2 members of the outfit had carried the bomb used in the attack to Lucknow from Kanpur on a bike sporting an Indian Air Force flag.

This the 2nd ISIS related incident from Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, as per a Home Ministry’s report, NIA had arrested 103 persons for having links with ISIS, with the maximum number of arrests, 17 arrests, from Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More