NIA denies arresting Kashmir teacher who died in police custody: Rizwan Assad Pandit, a private teacher, died in the police custody in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police had picked him a few days back and lodged in Cargo camp of SOG in Srinagar, where he died.

NIA denies arresting Kashmir teacher who died in police custody: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday denied arresting Kashmiri youth who died in police custody in Srinagar. The probe agency in a statement said that he was neither called for questioning nor was he examined at any other location in connection with cases being investigated by NIA. The media reports had said that Rizwan Assad Pandit, a resident of south Kashmir’s Awantipora area was picked by the NIA a few days back and he died in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased, Pandit, was a teacher at a private school in Kashmir.

After the death of 28-year-old Pandit, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that in pursuance of a militancy case investigation, one suspect Rizwan Pandit, a resident of Awantipora died in police custody. Police have called for a magesterial enquiry.

I had hoped custodial deaths were a thing of our dark past. This is an unacceptable development & must be investigated in a transparent, time bound manner. Exemplary punishment must be handed out to the killers of this young man. https://t.co/Jj9RzsFu7r — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 19, 2019

Innocent men hauled up from their homes for interrogation return home only in coffins now. GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable who are forced to take up arms. Stop using Kashmir to exhibit your sick chauvinistic nationalism. We have suffered enough. https://t.co/YF4RhVb1QQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 19, 2019

President All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party and parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said that people of Kashmir deserve to live with dignity and without fear. Hyderabad MP said that he was pained to hear what Rizwan had to face in the custody.

Condemn in strongest terms the death in police custody in Srinagar. This is what the sanctity of human life has been reduced to in Kashmir. My thoughts r with the family of the deceased. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) March 19, 2019

After the news of Pandit’s death spread, people of his native village protested against it, ensuing clashes with security forces. A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Awantipora.

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), which falls in Awantipora, postponed the semester examinations scheduled for today. The examination dates would be announced separately, reports said.

Meanwhile, Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yaseen Malik, called for a shutdown tomorrow against the custodial death of Awantipora youth.

