Former under secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs, RVS Mani, has expressed suspicion of malpractice in the case. He said that NIA had engineered evidence to bring up the Hindu terror angle. The former leader, RVS Mani stated that during the initial investigations by the CBI in blast case, it had named two accused — Mohammed Shahid aka Bilal and Shareefuddin aka Hamza in its chargesheet filed on September 12, 2017.

Just a few hours after the Namapally Court in Hyderabad acquitted all five accused including Aseemanand over lack of evidence in Mecca Masjid blast case, a former Under Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed suspicion of malpractice in the case. The former leader, RVS Mani stated that during the initial investigations by the CBI in blast case, it had named two accused — Mohammed Shahid aka Bilal and Shareefuddin aka Hamza in its chargesheet filed on September 12, 2017. Claiming that NIA had “engineered evidence” to give the case a Hindu terror angle, Mani also fired cannons at the UPA regime for sowing seeds of Hindu terror in the nation.

Claiming the angle of Hindu terror in the blast case emerged after the NIA had taken over the case, he stated that there was no element of surprise in the verdict which was given by the NIA court. Talking to a news agency, former Under Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs said that while he was in holding the office, there was no evidence which would give the case an angle of Hindu terror. Hitting out at the previous government, RVS Mani also claimed that UPA regime had created an “illusion” of Hindu terror in the nation and the following remarks were also endorsed by former finance minister P Chidambaram.

He also claimed that the seed of Hindu terror was planted by then Home Minister Shivraj Patil. He also said that the Congress leader must come out and apologise the nation over his remarks of Hindu terror as he has been proven wrong by the court. Mani said, “Patil betrayed the nation by creating illusion of Hindu terror.” The former leader also said, “People who perpetrated attack (Mecca Masjid) were protected through misuse of agency (NIA), this is what is alarming. How do you compensate those who suffered and were maligned? Will Congress or anyone else who propagated this theory compensate them?” The deadly blast took place in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007 when people had gone to offer Friday prayers. At least 9 people were killed and over 58 were left injured.

