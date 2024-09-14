Home
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged another key accused in the Balia Naxal conspiracy case, filing a supplementary chargesheet on Saturday.

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Key Accused In Balia Naxal Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged another key accused in the Balia Naxal conspiracy case, filing a supplementary chargesheet on Saturday. The chargesheet was presented before the NIA Special Court in Lucknow, naming Santosh Verma, alias Mantosh, from Kotwali in Balia.

Accusations Against Mantosh

Mantosh, identified as an active Naxal cadre, faces charges for participating in activities aimed at destabilizing the Indian government. He is accused of conspiring with other members of the Naxal outfit and engaging in activities that threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, Mantosh is alleged to have been involved in recruiting new cadres for the Naxals.

Background of the Case

The case was initially registered on August 16, 2023, by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Lucknow Police following the arrest of five individuals during a raid at the residence of Ram Murat. Authorities recovered several incriminating documents, Naxal-related literature, pamphlets, arms, ammunition, and digital devices from the accused’s possession.

MUST READ: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Investigations revealed that the proscribed organization was utilizing “frontal outfits” to spread Naxal ideology in districts bordering Bihar. The meeting held at Ram Murat’s house was part of their plan to advance their disruptive objectives.

Previous Developments

The NIA took over the investigation on November 10 of the previous year and had earlier chargesheeted four other accused in the case on February 9.

The ongoing probe has unveiled that Naxal leaders, cadres, sympathizers, and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been involved in various illegal activities to rejuvenate the Naxal outfit in the Northern Regional Bureau, which includes Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi’s Historic Visit To Doda: Key Highlights

