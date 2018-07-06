NIA filed sedition case against a Kashmiri separatist and the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi. Separatist leader Andrabi and two others will be produced in a Delhi High Court.

NIA on Friday filed sedition case against a Kashmiri separatist and the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi. As per reports, Andrabi along with two her aides have been sent to Delhi via a flight. Separatist leader Andrabi and two others will be produced in a Delhi High Court. The following development comes just a few weeks after the NIA had filed an FIR against Asiya Andrabi for advocating secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India. In the FIR filed, NIA further accused her of calling for jihad and also inciting violence in the region.

The following FIR by NIA was registered on April 26 against Andrabi along with two of her aides. The two associates of Andrabi were later identified as Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen. The FIR further accused them of running a terrorist organisation, Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM).

NIA stated that Andrabi along with her aides were resorting to various social media platforms to spread hateful speeches that may harm the integrity and sovereignty of India.

Later in March, another FIR was filed against her for celebrating Pakistan Day. The matter was highlighted after a video from the event went viral on social media. In the video that went viral, Asiya Andrabi said that all Muslims present in the sub-continent were Pakistanis on the basis of Islam and love of the prophet. Apart from this they also sang Pakistan’s national anthem.

Asiya Andrabi who is currently jailed in Srinagar head a separatist organisation that was founded in 1987. Asiya Andrabi is the wife of Dr Qasim Faktoo, a separatist leader, who is in jail.

The organisation, DEM, is listed with other 39 banned terrorist organisation under section 35 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

