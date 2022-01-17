The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified more than twelve individuals related to Sikhs For Justice leader Jaswinder Singh Multani, according to sources. On December 27, he was detained in Germany at India’s request. Multani’s suspected contacts with a smuggling network sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence have also been exposed, as per ISI officials.

According to claims, the allegations have spurred German authorities to launch an independent investigation into Multani’s and his accomplices’ behavior. Multani is accused by the NIA of gathering cash to provide weaponry and explosives through a smuggling network in Punjab. Officials further stated he was actively utilizing social media channels to spread SFJ’s beliefs.

Among those named by the NIA are Khalistani Zindabad Force’s Jagdish Singh Bhura, its deputy chief and SFJ associate Gurmeet Singh, Khalistan Tiger Force’s Ranjeet Singh Pakhoke, Paramjit Singh Pamma, and Ranjeet Singh Neeta, and Babbar Khalsa International’s Sukhdev Singh Heran and Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Under the recently modified UAPA, everyone but Bhura, Pakhoke, and Heran have been branded as individual terrorists.

As per NIA, the ISI-backed Rana Taseem’s smuggling syndicate is driving SFJ’s attempts to resurrect militancy in Punjab. In the matter, a government official claimed that the SFJ, which is banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967, is attempting to gain support among criminals and radicals in Punjab. It speaks to a growing tendency of criminals and terrorist groups working together. He went on to say that these thugs are involved in gun trafficking and narcotics cartel operations.

According to a Union home ministry official, a team of NIA investigators would shortly visit Germany in connection with the case. Nijjar, a Canadian resident, was recently accused by the agency for allegedly transferring payments to India using different money transfer service schemes and hawala routes in order to build a network of sympathizers for state terrorism in Punjab. Subsequently, as per the charge sheet issued by the NIA against pro-Khalistan elements the SFJ have been attempting to inspire Sikhs to vote for secession, agitate against India, and carry out violent acts via different postings and audio messages.