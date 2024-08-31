NIA Launches Major Crackdown On CPI (Maoist) In Bihar, Seizing Digital Devices, Documents, And Ammunition

Levy receipts, naxal pamphlets of the banned terror outfit, and digital devices were seized from them during that time.

As part of a large-scale crackdown on CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted search operations at seven locations in two districts of Bihar and seized a host of incriminating digital devices and documents along with live ammunition.

The searches were conducted at five locations in Kaimur district and two in Rohtas district in Bihar in connection with the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, who were apprehended by the NIA from Rohtas district back in April 2022.

Apart from them, three more accused, namely Anil Yadav alias Anil Vyas, Rajesh Kumar Gupta and Rupesh Kumar Singh, are currently under judicial custody and have been charged by the NIA in this case.

The searches had led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory cards, along with some incriminating documents and diaries, in addition to the live ammunition.

The devices and documents are being examined further to get more clues regarding these CPI (Maoist) cadres who are working to revive the organisation through recruitment and levy collection.

