The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed three men who have alleged links with Sri Lanka blasts mastermind Zahran Hashim. The men have been accused of plotting terror attacks in Kerala.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Riyas Aboobacker, who was reportedly linked to Sri Lanka blasts mastermind Zahran Hashim, for hatching a conspiracy to carry out a suicide terror attack in Kerala. Riyas was produced before the NIA court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till May 29. The investigative agency has also arrested two other suspects for their alleged links with the Sri Lanks blasts mastermind.

Riyas Aboobacker is also known as Abu Dujana and he was arrested from Kerala’s Palakkad district. Reports said Sri Lanka mastermind Hashim had spent over two months in India late last year and was in touch with many Indians including Riyas and two other accused. the investigation agency has accelerated its search operation to nab the other suspects who were in touch with Hashim. Sources suggest that more than a dozen men from Tamil Nadu and Kerala are under the agency’s scanner.

Sri Lanka blasts mastermind, Zahran Hashim carried out the major 8 blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people. He himself died in the blast at the Shangri La hotel. Sri Lanka based terror outfit National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) is plotted blast conspiracy with global terror group ISIS. A day after the Easter attacks, ISIS claimed responsibility in a video in which the NTJ leader was seen leading a group of seven men in a pledge of adherence to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The ISIS man, investigators revealed, spent a considerable amount of time in India during which he brainwashed them to join the global outfit.

Reportedly, the ISIS is trying to establish links with certain people arrested over the last few days in Kerala. The police are investigating around 30 people with links to Tawheed-e-Jamaat in Kerala. The state is also on high alert following the arrest of three men from Kerala’s Palakkad and Kasaragod districts.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App