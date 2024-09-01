Sunday, September 1, 2024

As part of a large-scale crackdown on CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations at seven locations across two districts in Bihar on Friday.

NIA Seizes Live Ammunition And Incriminating Materials In Bihar CPI (Maoist) Case

As part of a large-scale crackdown on CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations at seven locations across two districts in Bihar on Friday. During these searches, the NIA seized a range of incriminating digital devices and documents, along with live ammunition.

Details of the Search Operations

The searches were carried out at five locations in Kaimur district and two in Rohtas district, Bihar. These operations are connected to the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, who were apprehended by the NIA from Rohtas district in April 2022. At that time, levy receipts, Naxal pamphlets of the banned terror outfit, and digital devices were seized.

Current Status of Accused

In addition to Arya and Chaudhary, three other individuals—Anil Yadav alias Anil Vyas, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, and Rupesh Kumar Singh—are currently under judicial custody and have been charged by the NIA in this case.

Findings from the Recent Searches

The recent searches led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory cards, along with incriminating documents, diaries, and live ammunition. These items are being examined further to uncover more information about the CPI (Maoist) cadres involved in efforts to revive the organization through recruitment and levy collection.

