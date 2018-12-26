NIA seizes rocket launchers, remote-controlled IEDs in ISIS module raid: The gang leader of the module has been identified as one Mufti Sohail who stays in Delhi and is a native of Amroha in UP where he works at a mosque. A person who calls himself a student of the Amity University has also been arrested. The searches were conducted in Delhi's Seelampur and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far, NIA IG Alok Mittal told reporters in Delhi.

The NIA conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

NIA seizes rocket launchers, remote-controlled IEDs in ISIS module raid: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as Harkat ul Harb e Islam and arrested 10 suspects and detained 6 others for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, NIA IG Alok Mittal told reporters in Delhi. According to reports, five of the arrested individuals are from Delhi while the other five hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The searches were conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country-made rocket launcher have been recovered so far. Apart from that, the NIA seized cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh, nearly 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, laptops, memory cards, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks and remote-controlled IEDs.

Political persons, VVIPs, police HQ and vital and security installations were on their targets while the level of preparation suggests their aim was to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks, the NIA IG said. This is a new ISIS-inspired module (3-4-month-old) and the arrested persons were in touch with a foreign handler whose identity hasn’t been ascertained yet.

The gang leader of the module has been identified as one Mufti Sohail who stays in Delhi and is a native of Amroha in UP where he works at a mosque. A person who calls himself a student of the Amity University has also been arrested.

Some of the searches are still underway.

