The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday summoned separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He was directed to appear before the national probing agency headquarters in New Delhi. The summon comes 11 days after NIA raided the residence of Mirwaiz and conducted searches for more than six hours. After the Pulwama terror attack, the NIA intensified raids in the valley. Several separatists of Kashmir have been arrested at Tihar Jail. The NIA is conducting a probe into a funding case in Kashmir.

Last month, the NIA also raided the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman and separatist leader Yaseen Malik.

Also, dozens of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in the valley were arrested last month after it was banned by government.

