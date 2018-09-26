The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding module after it carried out searches at multiple places in Daryaganj, Nizamuddin and Kucha Ghasiram areas in Delhi. According to reports, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD). It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding module after it carried out searches at multiple places in Daryaganj, Nizamuddin and Kucha Ghasiram areas in Delhi. According to reports, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD). It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also Read: Aadhaar done, adultery next: Supreme Court to deliver verdict tomorrow

Earlier on September 6, the NIA had conducted searches in Kashmir and Delhi at around 16 locations on suspected people who were indulging in hawala operations. The NIA had suspected that the traders who were involved in these unlawful activities were funding terror, separatist activities.

Also Read: Aadhaar verdict: BJP hails historic judgement, Congress says it’s a slap on their face

According to reports, extensive search operations were launched by the NIA after to busts suspected terror funding modules at several locations in Kashmir and Delhi. Reports say that around 5 traders were raided in Delhi.

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More