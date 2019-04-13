The smugglers had tried to destroy the banned drugs by setting the boat on fire after the security personnel flagged the vessel to stop.

Two held with 100 kg heroin off Gujarat coast

At least two people have been arrested by the Indian security forces off the coast of Gujarat and seized a 100 kg heroin consignment from their possession, police said on Saturday. The smugglers had tried to destroy the banned drugs by setting the boat on fire after the security personnel had flagged the vessel to stop.

According to officials, a joint team of Anti-Terrorist Squad, Indian Coast Guard and the Marine Task Force was formed to locate the boat after a tip-off. However, the personnel could not douse the fire of the vessel and as a result the boat sank in the water, an official said.

#GujaratPolice is committed to thwart any nefarious design to penetrate our 1600 km long coastline. 2 receivers of 100 kg Heroin, seized in a joint operation by ATS & ICG, arrested by ATS Today. Interrogation will reveal complete conspiracy

अविरत सेवा, अभेद सुरक्षा, अखंड शान्ति pic.twitter.com/ELJz4H5WdM — DGP Gujarat (@dgpgujarat) April 13, 2019

This was the second major haul of heroin off the Gujarat coast in less than a month. On March 27, security guards had seized a similar 100 kg consignment of heroin from a boat off Porbandar which was headed to the Indian shore. A total of nine smugglers were apprehended during the mid-sea operation early morning. The drug was shipped from Pakistan and was being supplied to a receiver in Gujarat.

Investigations revealed that the consignment was loaded in Pakistan and it was being smuggled in an Iran boat. The smugglers had tried to escape but after a long chase the coast guard vessel managed to intercept them. Since that drug haul, the Indian security guards have been on high alert along the coast to thwart a repeat of such an attempt. India falls along a major drug-smuggling route as neighboring Afghanistan is a major producer of the drug. Last year, police in Maharashtra had seized 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine worth $311 million off the coast. According to the figures from the Narcotics Control Bureau, heroin seizures in India have increased in recent years.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More