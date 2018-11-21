Nirankari Bhawan blast case : Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Nirankari Bhawan blast is a case of terrorism and there is no communal angle to it. The chief minister further said that the Nirankaris were easy targets but the state government took precautionary measures and prevented the possible attacks on other institutions.

Nirankari Bhawan blast case: Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Punjab Police have arrested 26-year-old Bikramjit Singh and will soon arrest another accused Avtar Singh for their alleged involvement in the Nirankari Bhawan blast case. Amarinder Singh said the Nirankari Bhawan blast is a case of terrorism and there is no communal angle to it. The chief minister further said that the Nirankaris were easy targets but the state government took precautionary measures and prevented the possible attacks on other institutions.

The Punjab chief minister also said the HG-84 grenade used in the Amritsar blast was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistan Army Ordnance factory. The same type of grenade, manufactured under license by Pakistan ordinance factory, is being used against security forces in Kashmir Valley by other terror modules and Harmeet Singh ‘PhD’ alias Happy, who is the mastermind behind the entire attack, is connected with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Amarinder Singh added.

Pakistan’s ISI is using Khalistani terrorists as a tool to instigate violence in Punjab.

At least 3 people were killed and several others suffered injuries while unknown bike-borne assailants threw a bomb at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday. Main preacher belonging to the Nirankari sect was among the three persons killed in Amritsar attack. A day after the grenade attack at the congregation of devotees in Rajasansi village in Amritsar, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh on information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in Amritsar blast.

The attack came after Zakir Moosa, chief of Jammu and Kashmir-based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit, was reportedly spotted in Amritsar. On November 16, the Punjab Police released posters of Zakir Moosa Moosa to alert people as Moosa has reported links to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The intelligence agencies also issued a letter stating that seven members of the terror outfit JeM were believed to be sighted in Ferozepur district of the state.

