Clarifying government's stand on Nirav Modi fraud case, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that it was a scam by the bank and not by the government. The Union Minister also hit out at the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government and said that the scam which has come into light is a scam of the UPA government as it started in UPA regime in 2011.

Following Congress party’s accusation blaming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for the PNB fraud case, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press briefing on Friday said that it is a banking fraud and is being investigated. Hitting out at the Congress party, Prakash Javadekar said that its the alertness of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which has brought this scam into the light. All the NPAs, the wrongful distribution of loans, amongst others were all passed down to us by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. Prakash Javadekar further emphasized that it is a scam by the bank and not by the government. The scam which has come into light is a scam of the UPA government. This started during UPA’s reign in 2011.

Speaking on the issue of former Allahabad Bank director Dinesh Dubey, who had said that he resigned after he was being pressurised to drop Nirav Modi’s case, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Finance Secretary during UPA’s regime, instead of taking action, forced Dinesh Dubey to resign. We are asking who pressurised the Finance Secretary to pressurise Dinesh Dubey? “We are making sure that the money is recovered,” Prakash Javadekar added.

While the investigation in the PNB fraud case is underway, three main companies named in the FIR have 36 subsidiary companies. Out of those 36 companies, 17 are in Mumbai, 1 in Hyderabad and rest of the companies are located out of India. Companies in India are being investigated by CBI today. According to sources, around 50 companies linked to Nirav Modi may be raided as part of the investigation.