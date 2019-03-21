Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee on Nirav Modi arrest in London: The Congress party, which had earlier blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Center for helping Nirav flee the country, has been finding itself in an awkward position with the actions taken by the government against the diamond merchant.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee on Nirav Modi arrest in London: The Opposition, which had alleged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Center helped Nirav flee the country, has been finding itself in an awkward position with the actions taken by the government against the fugitive diamond merchant.

Nirav Modi’s arrest in London hasn’t gone down well Congress’ general secretary of Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While speaking to media persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Priyanka said this is not an achievement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned who allowed Nirav to flee the country. Priyanka’s response came after the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said the absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi had been arrested in London.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee too hit out at the Center saying it didn’t deserve credit for arresting Nirav Modi. She said the credit should go to the journalists who found him in London. Mamata termed Nirav Modi’s arrest by the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections a “strike” and said more “strikes” are expected by the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

There is an almost palpable sense of fear in the Congress party that the extradition of Nirav Modi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India could help the BJP win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections which will spell the death knell for the Grand Old Party.

Welcoming the fact that Nirav Modi was arrested by the UK authorities pursuant to the arrest warrant issued by Westminister Magistrate Court, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday night said it is pursuing with the country to have Nirav Modi extradited at the earliest.

A court in London on Wednesday sent Nirav Modi to HM Prison Wandsworth after his plea for bail was rejected by the court.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was arrested by the Scotland Yard in connection to the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan default case and he was produced before the Westminister Magistrate Court. Nirav sought bail and offered 5 lakh pounds but the court rejected his bail and sent him to jail till March 29. Earlier it was expected that Nirav Modi would be brought to India on March 25.

His counsel argued that the jeweller arrived in the UK in 2018 before any allegations were levelled against him and he is staying in the country legally. His son is working in a school for the last five years and is a regular taxpayer.

