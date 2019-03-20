Nirav Modi arrested in London: Nirav Modi has been arrested in London on Tuesday after the court issued an arrsted warrant against him. He would be produced at the Westminster court on today. He is the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam.

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi has been arrested in London on Tuesday after the court issued an arrsted warrant against him. The police would produce him at the Westminster court on today. He is the main accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. The court had issued a warrant in response to an Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request for his extradition to India.

Nirav Modi was recently seen on a busy street in London’s West End. He fled India in 2017 after large scale embezzlement. After was spotted in London, Raveesh Kumar spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs said that the process to extradite Nirav Modi is on. He said that the government is aware of the development.

