The UK High Court on Tuesday began hearing Nirav Modi's appeal against a lower court's order that denied him bail as he fights extradition charges from Britain to India in the Punjab National Bank money laundering case.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s hearing against a lower court’s order that denied him bail on grounds of substantial risk following his extradition orders from Britain to India was concluded on Tuesday in the UK High Court and the final verdict for the same will be given on Wednesday.

He has been booked in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case in India. The UK High Court bench comprising Justice Ingrid Simler observed that the matter holds prominence and that the court would take time till Wednesday to give a final word.

While in Modi’s defence his lawyers made repeated assertions from previous three bail pleas before Westminster Magistrate’s Court to claim that the 48-year old diamond merchant did not post any substantial flight risk as claimed by the Indian government. He has been denied bails at three previous attempts on grounds of possible risk.

Modi has remained behind bars in judicial custody since his arrest in March and had the right to file a plea in the higher court without any permission. Modi’s legal team described his experience at Wandsworth prison in south-west London as damaging.

During the first hearing last month, the issue of bail was not raised and Modi was further remanded in judicial custody until June 27.

While during the May 30 hearing Judge Arbuthnot had directed the Indian government to confirm which prison Nirav Modi was to be held in if he were to be extradited to India settling a 14-day deadline for a confirmation of the prison plans in India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App