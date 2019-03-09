Nirav Modi extradition: The UK Home Secretary has moved India's request to extradite fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to the Westminster court in London. The extradition request was issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the UK Home Secretary in September 2018.

A few hours after the UK daily published an article and tracked down fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in London, the UK Home Secretary on Saturday referred India’s request to extradite him to the Westminster court in London. The reports claimed that legal proceedings have already been initiated against Modi. Earlier in the morning, the Indian government said that it was aware of teh fact that Nirav Modi is residing in London.

The extradition request was issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the UK Home Secretary in September 2018. It was put on hold ever since then. Nirav Modi is a prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

