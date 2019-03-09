Congress took jibe over Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the billionaire Nirav Modi's video went viral. The fugitive was seen roaming on London streets freely. Congress asked PM Modi that he is protecting the Nirav Modi and termed Prime Minister as 'Chota Modi'.

Congress on Saturday took a jibe over Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government’s failure to bring back the billionaire Nirav Modi to India. The reaction came after the fugitive Nirav Modi was spotted roaming freely on London streets. Congress said that the journalist can find the Nirav and the PM Modi failed. The incident shows the failure of the government to bring the people back who have looted the country.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed PM Modi for protecting Nirav and termed PM Modi as Chota Modi. He said that the BJP-led government is protecting Nirav.

As per reports, Nirav Modi was spotted in London and is living a luxurious life in the country. Surjewala asked PM Modi to bring the billionaire back as it seems government is protecting him.

Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to express his feelings after the video of Nirav Modi, posted by the UK based newspaper and asked people to watch the trailer of A day in the life of Poster Boy for Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad captions.

Pl watch Trailor- A day in the life of ‘Poster Boy’ for ‘Bank Fraudsters Settlement Scheme abroad’! Director & Producer- Narender Modi! Editor- Arun Jaitley! Script Writer- ED & CBI! Production Cost- ₹23,000Cr! Financed by- Indian Banks! मोदी है तो मुमकिन है!!! https://t.co/NdzDzq0JXM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2019

Indian agencies are investigating Nirav Modi after he cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) for around more than Rs 13 crore through fraudulent issue of letters LoUs and foreign letters of credit (FLCs). In the PNB case, the both Nirav and his uncle Mehul Choks allegedly delinked SWIFT from CBS in the case of companies that were linked to both the accused.

