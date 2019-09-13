Interpol issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi: Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who swindled thousands of crores of the Punjab National Bank, is in custody at south-west London’s Wandsworth prison.

Interpol issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi: The Interpol on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi for his alleged involvement in the PNB bank fraud case.

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has been making continuous efforts to get Nirav Modi back to India. Nirav Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard police on an extradition warrant which was issued on March 19. Red corner notices were also issued against Nirav’s sister Purvi Modi and brother Neeshal Modi following requests from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over money laundering charges.

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who swindled thousands of crores of the Punjab National Bank, is in custody at south-west London’s Wandsworth prison. Earlier, the UK High Court had rejected the bail plea of the 48-year-old businessman.

