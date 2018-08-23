Fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi is likely to be arrested in London soon, according to several media reports. The major development comes after the UK received his extradition documents sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi is likely to be arrested in London soon, according to several media reports. The major development comes after the United Kingdom received his extradition documents sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The UK authorities had earlier confirmed that he is present in their country. It is a significant development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, in which the government-owned bank was duped of Rs 13,500 crore. On August 22, the Maharashtra government had written a letter to ED, seeking permission to demolish Nirav Modi‘s illegally-built property on Kihim beach.

The celebrity jeweller has been located in London and wanted in the PNB scam.

