The absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi who had fled to the UK has sought political asylum claiming political persecution in India, according to a report in Financial Times. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under Enforcement Directorate’s investigation for allegedly cheating the PNB, the country’s second-largest lender, to the tune of more than USD 2 billion.

The duo is being probed by other central agencies after the fraud was unearthed following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore, with the involvement of a few employees of the Bank.

Earlier there were reports that Nirav Modi was attempting to hire lawyers who could help him get political asylum in the UK, and he had approached at least 2 law firms for the same. Both Nirav and Mehul had fled to the UK before criminal cases were lodged against them.

After the fraud came to light, Punjab National Bank said that the duo was able to defraud it by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

According to reports, Ministry of external affairs was waiting for the law enforcement agencies to approach them before going for the extradition.

India is already seeking extradition of Vijay Mallya over unpaid loans to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the liquor baron moved to Britain in March last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed charges against Modi, Choksi, former PNB chief Usha Ananthasubramanian, 2 of the bank’s executive directors and 3 companies belonging to Nirav Modi.

