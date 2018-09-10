Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against prime accused Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi. The RCN against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, a Belgian national, was reportedly issued on Monday. Purvi Modi was slapped with the RCN on the requests made by the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Interpol.

Coming out as a fresh development in Rs 14,000 crore PNB money laundering case, the Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against prime accused Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi. The RCN against Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi, a Belgian national, was reportedly issued on Monday. Purvi Modi was slapped with the RCN on the requests made by the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Interpol. 44-year-old Purvi Modi was issued an RCN over the charges of money laundering. Reports add that the ED had requested for the RCN from the Interpol as they want her to join the ongoing investigations in the Punjab National Bank scam.

As the Interpol has issued the RCN, Purvi Modi can now be arrested internationally. Earlier, while filing a charge sheet in the PNB scam, ED had named Purvi Modi in March and had charged her with money laundering.

In the PNB scam, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai. The matter was unearthed in January. According to the Interpol, Purvi Modi is fluent in Gujarati, Hindi and English.

The RCN from Purvi Modi comes a few days after the Interpol had issued RCN against Nirav Modi’s close associate and CEO of a firm, Mihir Bhansali. As per reports, Bhansali was taking care of Modi’s US firms and had allegedly played a role in setting up shell companies for money laundering.

In past few months, Interpol has issued five red corner notices to the people for their involvement in the PNB scam. The RCN for Purvi Modi comes after Nirav Modi’s brother Neeshal Modi was slammed by the same from the Interpol.

